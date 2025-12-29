Political Shake-Up: Rakhi Jadhav Joins BJP, Jolting NCP (SP)

In a significant political development, Rakhi Jadhav, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (SP)'s Mumbai unit, has defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15.

Jadhav joined BJP in the presence of MLA Parag Shah and is likely to be a candidate from Ghatkopar on the ruling party's tickets, marking a strategic blow to the NCP (SP) at a time when alliances were under consideration for the civic polls.

Jadhav's departure could trigger internal party dissatisfaction in both the BJP and the NCP (SP), with her expected candidacy leading to potential unrest within the BJP in the Ghatkopar ward and creating a setback for the NCP's electoral prospects in Mumbai.