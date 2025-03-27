Left Menu

Tokyo's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariffs

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba declares that Tokyo is weighing all potential responses to the U.S. imposition of a 25% tariff on automobile imports. This move by President Trump expands the global trade war and could severely impact Japan's economy, which heavily depends on auto exports to the U.S.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced on Thursday that Tokyo is considering a wide range of strategies in reaction to the United States' decision to impose a 25% tariff on automobile imports. This announcement follows U.S. President Donald Trump's unveiling of the tariff, which is part of an expanding global trade war initiated upon his return to the White House.

Ishiba highlighted Japan's significant investment in the United States, which he says creates jobs and contributes substantially to the American economy. "It's worth noting that Japan is the largest investor in the United States. Applying uniform tariffs to all countries may not be justifiable," he remarked to the parliament.

Economists warn that these tariffs could deal a substantial blow to Japan's economy, which relies heavily on auto exports to the U.S. Automobiles represent 28.3% of Japan's total exports to America, according to Ministry of Finance statistics. Prime Minister Ishiba emphasized the need to deliberate over the most beneficial course of action for Japan's national interests.

