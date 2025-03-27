Left Menu

Global Ripples: Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Tension

U.S. President Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on imported vehicles has sparked global unease, affecting auto stocks and prompting criticism from allies. The move aims to counter the U.S. trade deficit but faces backlash from global automakers and economists fearing higher consumer prices and job losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:20 IST
Global Ripples: Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian auto stocks took a hit on Thursday following President Donald Trump's revelation of a new 25% tariff on imported vehicles, a move positioned within a broader global trade war. The tariff announcement drew sharp criticism and threats of retaliation from close U.S. allies.

The tariffs, targeting cars and light trucks, take effect post April 3, coinciding with reciprocal tariffs aimed at resolving the U.S. trade deficit issue. This comes alongside existing tariffs on steel, aluminum, and various goods from nations like Mexico, Canada, and China.

Global economic leaders, including the European Commission and Canadian Prime Minister, have condemned the tariffs, citing potential harm to consumers and businesses. Automakers fear rising costs and decreased demand, with significant impacts anticipated on both global and U.S. domestic automotive markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025