Transatlantic Tariff Tug-of-War: U.S. President Intensifies Trade Dispute

In a bold economic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose significant tariffs on the European Union and Canada if the two entities collude to inflict economic damage on the United States. These remarks came in a post on Truth Social, signaling an escalation in global trade tensions.

This announcement follows Trump's introduction of a 25% tariff on imported vehicles, a decision that has drawn widespread criticism and spurred threats of retaliation from U.S. allies. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticized the tariffs for their detrimental impact on businesses and consumers, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney viewed them as a direct assault on Canadian workers, indicating that Canada's response may include its own retaliatory measures.

The European Union has indicated it will delay its initial counter-measures until mid-April, which include a proposed 50% tariff on U.S. bourbon. In response, Trump has vowed to impose a 200% tariff on all EU wines and alcoholic products, raising the stakes in the ongoing transatlantic trade standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)