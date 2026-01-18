Left Menu

ED Siezes Cash and Vehicles in Major Illegal Mining Bust in Odisha

The Enforcement Directorate conducted major raids across Ganjam district, Odisha, seizing Rs 2.63 crore and multiple vehicles. This operation was part of a probe into illegal sand and black stone mining linked to organized crime and money laundering, based on multiple FIRs and CAG reports alleging government exchequer losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:23 IST
ED Siezes Cash and Vehicles in Major Illegal Mining Bust in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal mining activities in Odisha, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 2.63 crore in cash and several vehicles during intensive raids at over 25 locations in Ganjam district. The operation, part of an ongoing investigation into sand and black stone mining syndicates, was conducted by over 175 officers from six states under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED's action targeted individuals and groups accused of using force to conduct illegal mining, often intimidating local residents. Previous FIRs and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports indicated that these activities led to massive financial loss for the government, as resources were extracted unlawfully along the Rushikulya, Bahuda, and Bada riverbeds.

During the raids, significant evidence, including property records and false transit permissions, was uncovered, highlighting an intricate network of illegal financial transactions. The syndicate's operations involved unauthorized mining lease takeovers, extracting beyond licensed limits and routing illicit proceeds through various cash transactions, including the liquor industry. The seized assets, including high-end vehicles, further illustrate the scale of financial misconduct.

TRENDING

1
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
2
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
3
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
4
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026