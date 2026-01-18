ED Siezes Cash and Vehicles in Major Illegal Mining Bust in Odisha

In a significant crackdown on illegal mining activities in Odisha, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 2.63 crore in cash and several vehicles during intensive raids at over 25 locations in Ganjam district. The operation, part of an ongoing investigation into sand and black stone mining syndicates, was conducted by over 175 officers from six states under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED's action targeted individuals and groups accused of using force to conduct illegal mining, often intimidating local residents. Previous FIRs and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports indicated that these activities led to massive financial loss for the government, as resources were extracted unlawfully along the Rushikulya, Bahuda, and Bada riverbeds.

During the raids, significant evidence, including property records and false transit permissions, was uncovered, highlighting an intricate network of illegal financial transactions. The syndicate's operations involved unauthorized mining lease takeovers, extracting beyond licensed limits and routing illicit proceeds through various cash transactions, including the liquor industry. The seized assets, including high-end vehicles, further illustrate the scale of financial misconduct.