Left Menu

German Auto Industry Faces Troubling Times Amid New U.S. Tariffs

The U.S. decision to impose 25% tariffs on imported vehicles has raised concerns among German automakers. Shares in major German automotive companies fell as a result, with industry leaders urging immediate talks between the U.S. and EU. However, despite the tariffs, Germany may not suffer severely economically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:26 IST
German Auto Industry Faces Troubling Times Amid New U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Shares in German automakers and suppliers dipped in pre-market trading Thursday, following the U.S. President's announcement of 25% tariffs on imported cars, posing a threat to Germany's beleaguered auto sector. Notable declines included BMW dropping 2.3% and Daimler Truck decreasing by 1.9%, as reported by Lang & Schwarz pre-market data. Additionally, parts supplier Continental saw a 3.9% drop.

The new tariffs were fiercely criticized by Germany's VDA car lobby, labeling them a "fatal signal" for free, rule-based trade and predicting them to adversely affect companies and global supply chains. "The German automotive industry is urging immediate negotiations between the U.S. and the EU for a bilateral agreement," stated VDA president Hildegard Mueller.

Nevertheless, research by the IfW economic institute suggests Germany won't be the hardest-hit economically by these tariffs, according to the FAZ newspaper. The institute anticipates that German GDP will shrink by just 0.18% in the first year post-tariff, compared to a -1.81% impact in Mexico and -0.6% in Canada. "Export losses are limited as cars are often manufactured near their sales markets," commented IfW trade economist Julian Hinz to FAZ.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025