UBS Adjusts S&P 500 Forecast Amid Tariff Concerns

In a significant move reflecting Wall Street's growing concerns, UBS Global Wealth Management has reduced its 2025 S&P 500 target to below 6,500, aligning with similar actions from Barclays and Goldman Sachs. The decision comes amid fears over the economic repercussions of U.S. tariffs.

This European bank's wealth management arm has lowered its year-end index target to 6,400, down from 6,600, despite maintaining a positive outlook on U.S. stocks. UBS also adjusted its 2025 earnings per share forecast for the S&P 500 from $270 to $265.

The market pressures have been aggravated by President Trump's extensive tariff programs, including a recent 25% tariff on auto imports, leading to volatility. Despite a 4% drop in the S&P 500 this year, UBS anticipates a recovery driven by economic growth and investment in AI, with particular optimism in the tech sector.

