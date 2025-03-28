Left Menu

Italy Tightens Citizenship Rules Amid Passport Frenzy

Italy has introduced stricter rules on citizenship acquisition, now requiring at least one parent or grandparent born in Italy for passport eligibility. This move aims to curb the surge of applications from descendants of Italian emigrants, particularly in South America, and prevent exploitation by companies profiting from citizenship claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Italian government has revised its citizenship laws to curb the burgeoning number of requests from international relatives seeking Italian passports. The revised policy mandates that individuals be directly descended from a parent or grandparent born in Italy to qualify for citizenship by descent.

The Foreign Ministry highlighted that the previous rules enabled overwhelming demands at consulates, largely from South Americans exploiting the system for visa-free travel. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani emphasized that being an Italian citizen carries significant weight and is not merely a means to obtain travel benefits.

This swift policy shift aims to streamline citizenship processes by handling applications in Rome and reducing the burden on local consulates, while addressing concerns over companies monetizing ancestral connections. Critics argue the reform overlooks Italian-speaking children of migrants born in Italy, who face a longer wait for citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

