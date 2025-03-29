SEC Collaborates with Musk's Government Efficiency Task Force

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is poised to join forces with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), according to a staff email released on Friday. This collaboration marks a new chapter as the SEC aims to integrate DOGE officials into its network and systems.

SEC and DOGE are set to partner, with the regulator clarifying that a liaison team will facilitate the process. The SEC emphasized the need for adherence to ethics requirements and IT security protocols before DOGE can access sensitive data.

This comes amidst significant changes at the SEC, with over 600 staff reductions cited in a recent budget report. Democratic Senators have called for a review of the agency's activities, while Musk's turbulent history with the SEC continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)