Punjab and UK Pave the Way for Robust Business Collaborations

In a meeting with the UK's Deputy High Commissioner, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann highlighted plans to transform Punjab into a key investment hub. Focusing on partnerships, he emphasized Mohali's potential as a future Silicon Valley, welcoming UK businesses and boosting economic activity through strategic collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:55 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant singh Mann meeting UK Deputy High Commissioner, Alba Smeriglio (Photo: Bhagwant Mann/X). Image Credit: ANI
In an ambitious move to bolster Punjab's economic landscape, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is advocating for strategic alliances between the state and the United Kingdom. During a significant meeting with Alba Smeriglio, the UK's Deputy High Commissioner, Mann emphasized Punjab's readiness for enhanced business partnerships.

The Chief Minister highlighted Mohali as an exemplary global city, dubbing it the future "Silicon Valley." He noted the students' enthusiasm for UK opportunities, assuring state support. Addressing transnational challenges, Mann expressed Punjab's willingness to collaborate on legal fronts and welcomed UK companies to invest.

Pushing the narrative of Punjab as a prime business destination, Mann highlighted favorable investment conditions, including reasonable power tariffs and a business-friendly environment. He invited the UK delegation to the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit in Mohali, showcasing it as a unique land of opportunities with a vast talent pool and international connectivity, while the UK officials acknowledged the potential of the Punjabi diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

