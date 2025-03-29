Automakers Warn of Impact of Trump's New Tariff Plans

Major automakers, including General Motors, Toyota, and Volkswagen, have voiced concerns over President Trump's plans to implement a 25% tariff on imported vehicles. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing these manufacturers, cautioned that the tariffs would escalate costs for American consumers and reduce vehicle sales within the U.S.

John Bozzella, representing the Alliance, stressed that while the goal of boosting U.S. auto production is shared, the complexity and scale of existing facilities cannot be easily adjusted. Despite Ford's significant U.S.-based assembly operations, CEO Jim Farley acknowledged that the potential tariffs could still have a profound impact across the automotive sector.

Further questions arise as to whether additional tariffs could be extended to other regions, such as the European Union. The White House projects that the new tariffs could generate $100 billion in revenue over the next year, despite potential drawbacks for both automakers and first-time car buyers facing increased prices.

