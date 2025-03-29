Left Menu

Elon Musk Merges xAI with X in $45 Billion Deal

Elon Musk's xAI company has acquired the social media platform X, previously Twitter, for $33 billion in stocks, amounting to a $45 billion valuation with debt. This consolidation aims to integrate their data and technology, facilitating xAI's AI model training while valuing the combined entity at $80 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 04:27 IST
Elon Musk Merges xAI with X in $45 Billion Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence powerhouse, xAI, has strategically acquired the social media giant X, formerly known as Twitter, for a staggering $33 billion in an all-stock deal. With an additional $12 billion in debt, the total valuation of this merger soars to $45 billion, marking a significant consolidation within Musk's business ventures that also include Tesla and SpaceX.

Notably, the $45 billion figure is just above the 2022 take-private transaction value for Twitter, potentially allowing Musk to share the benefits with xAI's co-investors. The announcement was made on X, positioning the newly formed entity's valuation at a hefty $80 billion, highlighting its potential in the competitive tech landscape.

Despite the grand scale of the merger, specifics such as investor approval and compensation remain undisclosed. As xAI continues to expand its data center capabilities to challenge competitors like OpenAI, the merger represents a pivotal step in harmonizing data, models, and talent to bolster their AI advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025