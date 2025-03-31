Left Menu

U.S.-Russia Collaboration Eyed in Rare Earth Ventures

American companies have expressed interest in Russian rare earth metals projects, signaling potential U.S.-Russia collaboration amid ongoing Ukraine conflict. Discussions are at preliminary stages with no agreements signed, partially due to sanctions. The talks may advance during mid-April discussions in Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:24 IST
On Monday, the Kremlin revealed that certain American companies have shown interest in engaging in joint ventures focused on rare earth metals in Russia. However, these conversations remain at a nascent stage.

Securing an agreement on mineral extraction has become a key facet of President Trump's initiative to resolve the Ukraine conflict, with Russian President Putin showing openness towards cooperation with the U.S. in this arena. Russia holds the world's fifth-largest rare earth metal reserves, often utilized in military and technological applications.

Despite the interest, official agreements have yet to materialize due to sanctions-related restrictions on American firms operating within Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted the mutual interest in such ventures, highlighting ongoing conversations. Meanwhile, further discussions between the U.S. and Russia might occur in mid-April in Saudi Arabia.

