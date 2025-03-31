Left Menu

Unveiling LEXI Voice: The Future of AI-Powered Translation at NAB 2025

AI-Media, a leader in AI language solutions, is launching LEXI Voice at the NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas. This next-gen AI technology offers real-time multilingual voice translation, enhancing accessibility and audience engagement for broadcasters and content creators globally. Attendees can experience a live demonstration at Booth #W1915.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brooklyn | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:34 IST
Unveiling LEXI Voice: The Future of AI-Powered Translation at NAB 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

AI-Media, renowned for pioneering AI language solutions, is set to make waves at the NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas with the unveiling of LEXI Voice. Attendees from April 6-9 can visit Booth #W1915 to witness the future of AI voice translation firsthand.

LEXI Voice, AI-Media's latest technological breakthrough, promises to revolutionize multilingual communication by providing natural-sounding, real-time voice translations. Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, LEXI Voice harnesses advanced speech recognition and synthetic voice technology.

This cutting-edge solution not only eliminates the need for human interpreters but also offers broadcasters and content creators a cost-effective, scalable alternative to traditional voiceover models. AI-Media's demonstration of LEXI Voice is poised to become a highlight of the NAB 2025, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025