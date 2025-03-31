Unveiling LEXI Voice: The Future of AI-Powered Translation at NAB 2025
AI-Media, a leader in AI language solutions, is launching LEXI Voice at the NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas. This next-gen AI technology offers real-time multilingual voice translation, enhancing accessibility and audience engagement for broadcasters and content creators globally. Attendees can experience a live demonstration at Booth #W1915.
AI-Media, renowned for pioneering AI language solutions, is set to make waves at the NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas with the unveiling of LEXI Voice. Attendees from April 6-9 can visit Booth #W1915 to witness the future of AI voice translation firsthand.
LEXI Voice, AI-Media's latest technological breakthrough, promises to revolutionize multilingual communication by providing natural-sounding, real-time voice translations. Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, LEXI Voice harnesses advanced speech recognition and synthetic voice technology.
This cutting-edge solution not only eliminates the need for human interpreters but also offers broadcasters and content creators a cost-effective, scalable alternative to traditional voiceover models. AI-Media's demonstration of LEXI Voice is poised to become a highlight of the NAB 2025, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and accessibility.
