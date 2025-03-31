Hackathon Sparks Surge in Europe's Defense Innovation

In Amsterdam, a weekend hackathon attracted over 100 young programmers and engineers, all determined to create fast-and-cheap battlefield solutions for Ukraine. Many participants expressed how European nations' rearmament efforts, spurred by altered U.S. security policies, are inspiring them to consider careers in defense.

The hackathon, organized by the European Defense Tech Hub (EDTH) and Ukraine's defense technology accelerator Brave1, indicates a generational shift in interest towards military tech over fields like financial software. Projects varied from affordable radar systems to detecting enemy movements, demonstrating that defense innovation is now accessible to smaller startups.

Bram Oostvogel of NUNC Capital highlighted the importance of prioritizing security needs over social media popularity. With European venture capitalists taking defense seriously, initiatives like the Amsterdam hackathon aim to bridge Europe's security gaps through innovative technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)