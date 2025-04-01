Major Financial Moves: Mergers, Valuations, and Rescues
The Financial Times highlights significant financial developments: Rocket Companies plans a $9.4 billion acquisition of Mr Cooper, OpenAI achieves a $300 billion valuation with SoftBank's lead funding, British Steel faces financial instability, and Aston Martin aims to raise over 125 million pounds amid tariff challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 07:41 IST
In major developments across financial markets, Rocket Companies announced its plan to acquire Mr Cooper Group for $9.4 billion, marking its second big deal this month amidst rising U.S. housing demand.
OpenAI is set to reach a $300 billion valuation following a $40 billion funding round led by SoftBank, aimed at furthering AI research and infrastructure development.
Meanwhile, British Steel's auditors have cautioned about the company's financial future, and Aston Martin seeks over 125 million pounds in funding amid escalating tariffs and losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
