Major Financial Moves: Mergers, Valuations, and Rescues

In major developments across financial markets, Rocket Companies announced its plan to acquire Mr Cooper Group for $9.4 billion, marking its second big deal this month amidst rising U.S. housing demand.

OpenAI is set to reach a $300 billion valuation following a $40 billion funding round led by SoftBank, aimed at furthering AI research and infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, British Steel's auditors have cautioned about the company's financial future, and Aston Martin seeks over 125 million pounds in funding amid escalating tariffs and losses.

