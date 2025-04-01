L&T Technology Services Secures €50 Million Automotive Deal
L&T Technology Services has clinched a €50 million deal with an undisclosed European automotive OEM to develop next-gen software for vehicles. This contract fortifies LTTS's standing as a global engineering partner, focusing on advances in software-defined vehicles and systems for the automotive sector.
L&T Technology Services has sealed a significant €50 million agreement with a notable European automotive OEM, although the partner's identity remains unnamed.
This deal is a landmark for LTTS, highlighting their role as a vital engineering collaborator within the global automotive industry.
The contract entails the creation of innovative software solutions for both present and future vehicle models, including a strategic development center pivotal to the client's international operations.
