L&T Technology Services Secures €50 Million Automotive Deal

L&T Technology Services has clinched a €50 million deal with an undisclosed European automotive OEM to develop next-gen software for vehicles. This contract fortifies LTTS's standing as a global engineering partner, focusing on advances in software-defined vehicles and systems for the automotive sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:00 IST
L&T Technology Services has sealed a significant €50 million agreement with a notable European automotive OEM, although the partner's identity remains unnamed.

This deal is a landmark for LTTS, highlighting their role as a vital engineering collaborator within the global automotive industry.

The contract entails the creation of innovative software solutions for both present and future vehicle models, including a strategic development center pivotal to the client's international operations.

