Left Menu

Ghibli AI Art Frenzy: ChatGPT's Latest Viral Sensation Soars

A surge in creating Ghibli-style AI art using ChatGPT's image tool led to record user numbers, sparking copyright concerns. This trend boosted OpenAI's usage statistics, but raised questions about legal implications, especially around Studio Ghibli's distinctive artistic style and potential copyright violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:26 IST
Ghibli AI Art Frenzy: ChatGPT's Latest Viral Sensation Soars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI's ChatGPT experienced a record-breaking surge in user activity following the viral trend of generating Ghibli-style AI art. Users worldwide utilized the image-generation tool to create art based on the iconic style of Studio Ghibli, resulting in unprecedented user engagement and putting a strain on server capacity.

This trend pushed OpenAI's weekly active users beyond 150 million, marking a significant milestone for the company. According to CEO Sam Altman, the platform gained one million users in just an hour, far exceeding the growth rate observed at its launch, over two years ago.

However, the trend has sparked debates over copyright issues, with legal experts questioning the use of AI for replicating Studio Ghibli's artistic style. Comments by Studio co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, expressing disdain for AI-generated art, have also resurfaced, fueling discussion on the intersection of AI technology and artistic creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025