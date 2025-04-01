Ghibli AI Art Frenzy: ChatGPT's Latest Viral Sensation Soars

OpenAI's ChatGPT experienced a record-breaking surge in user activity following the viral trend of generating Ghibli-style AI art. Users worldwide utilized the image-generation tool to create art based on the iconic style of Studio Ghibli, resulting in unprecedented user engagement and putting a strain on server capacity.

This trend pushed OpenAI's weekly active users beyond 150 million, marking a significant milestone for the company. According to CEO Sam Altman, the platform gained one million users in just an hour, far exceeding the growth rate observed at its launch, over two years ago.

However, the trend has sparked debates over copyright issues, with legal experts questioning the use of AI for replicating Studio Ghibli's artistic style. Comments by Studio co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, expressing disdain for AI-generated art, have also resurfaced, fueling discussion on the intersection of AI technology and artistic creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)