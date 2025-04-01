Left Menu

Cognizant Appoints Sailaja Josyula as Global Head of GCC

IT giant Cognizant has appointed Sailaja Josyula as the Global Head of its Global Capability Center Service Line. Based in Hyderabad, she will lead a cross-functional team to execute the global GCC strategy. Josyula rejoins Cognizant after a stint at EY and brings 30 years of experience.

IT giant Cognizant announced the appointment of Sailaja Josyula as the Global Head of its Global Capability Center (GCC) Service Line on Tuesday.

Located in Hyderabad, Josyula is tasked with defining and executing Cognizant's global GCC strategy. She will establish and lead a cross-functional team, according to a company statement.

Josyula returns to Cognizant after a pause at EY. From 2018 to 2024, she held several leadership roles at Cognizant, including Hyderabad Center Head and Global Head of BFSI Operations Delivery. She has nearly 30 years of experience, having worked with Thomson Reuters and HSBC.

