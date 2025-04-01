Sweeping Job Cuts in U.S. Health Agencies Under Trump Administration

The Trump administration has launched significant job cuts at key U.S. health agencies, impacting the CDC, FDA, and NIH, in a bid to reduce government staff by 10,000. This move, part of a broader strategy endorsed by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, has prompted concerns regarding public health management in the nation.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. supports the workforce reduction as necessary to simplify a tangled bureaucracy. Nonetheless, the exodus of leading scientists from agencies crucial to public health, cancer research, and drug regulation sparks apprehensions about America's capability to handle health crises effectively.

Key figures like Peter Stein from the FDA and Brian King, head of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, have resigned or been dismissed, further alarming stakeholders about the future of U.S. health sector oversight amid ongoing staff shortages and increased workloads.

(With inputs from agencies.)