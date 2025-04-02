Left Menu

AI Leadership Shakeup: Joelle Pineau Exits Meta

Joelle Pineau, head of Meta's AI research, announced her departure. Pineau, instrumental in promoting Meta's open-source AI initiatives, will leave at the end of May, ahead of the inaugural LlamaCon AI conference. Her exit marks a significant shift as Meta navigates the competitive landscape of AI development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Menlopark | Updated: 02-04-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:59 IST
Joelle Pineau, the prominent head of Meta's artificial intelligence research division, is set to step down at the end of May, leaving a pivotal role at the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Her departure comes amidst a fierce race in AI technology innovation.

Pineau announced her decision via social media, citing the fast-paced changes in the world, the escalating race for AI, and Meta's transition into its next phase as reasons for stepping back. Meta has yet to comment on this sudden exit, and no successor has been named.

With a base in Montreal, Pineau has been influential in advocating for Meta's open-source AI strategy, notably with their large language model, Llama. Her resignation precedes the launch of Meta's new AI conference, LlamaCon. Pineau had taken charge of Meta's AI research division in 2023, a unit established by AI pioneer Yann LeCun a decade ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

