Mass Layoffs Unravel U.S. Health Agencies Under Trump's Plan

The Trump administration has executed mass layoffs across key U.S. health agencies, including the FDA, CDC, and NIH, in a move said to streamline government operations. The cuts, part of a broad plan with billionaire Elon Musk, reduce personnel from 82,000 to 62,000, leading to the removal of top public health officials.

According to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., this reduction is necessary to refocus on core missions. However, concerns rise over the nation's ability to tackle health crises like measles and bird flu following the ousting of key scientists. Former FDA Commissioner Robert Califf termed the move a 'huge mistake,' questioning future leadership strategies.

As security guards inform staff of termination at agency entrances, confusion mounts with employees facing uncertain futures. The move leaves a leadership vacuum, impacting crucial vaccine, drug evaluations, and tobacco regulations. NIH's director faces job reassignment, highlighting the restructuring's far-reaching effects.

