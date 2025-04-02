Left Menu

India Leads Innovation Surge with Agentic AI Adoption

India is taking a leadership role in the global adoption of Agentic AI, with over 80% of businesses exploring autonomous agents to enhance efficiency and innovation. A Deloitte report highlights the focus on multi-agent workflows and discusses the challenges, including errors and data quality, faced by organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is swiftly emerging as a frontrunner in the global push for Agentic AI, as over 80 percent of its businesses actively investigate the development of autonomous agents. According to a Deloitte report, these AI systems designed to perform tasks independently constitute a new frontier in automation, underscoring a major shift in organizational strategies aimed at boosting innovation and efficiency.

The findings, outlined in Deloitte's 'State of GenAI (Fourth Wave)' report, reveal an India-centric view on the expanding role of Generative AI and Agentic AI in business. Notably, half of the surveyed businesses highlight multi-agent workflows, where sub-agents operate under a master agent's guidance, as a priority area.

While challenges such as concerns over errors, potential biases, and data quality persist, Indian companies remain optimistic about overcoming these hurdles. Continued strategic investments in adaptable ecosystems and agile innovation will be essential in maintaining India's position at the forefront of this rapidly developing field, the report concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

