Stellantis Faces Engine Shortage: Halts Michigan Plant

Stellantis is temporarily shutting down its Warren, Michigan plant due to a shortage of engines, unrelated to U.S. auto tariffs. The company is prioritizing engine allocation for the Ram 1500 at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. Production is expected to resume in early May.

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, announced it will temporarily idle its Warren, Michigan plant because of an engine shortage. This decision is not linked to the recent U.S. auto tariffs, according to the automaker.

The company is prioritizing its available engine supply for the production of the popular Ram 1500 truck at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, also located in Michigan.

The halt in production at the Warren facility will commence on April 14, with expectations to return to normal operations by early May, Stellantis stated.

