India's Rise in Frontier Technology Readiness

India has improved its rank to 36th out of 170 nations on the global 'Readiness for Frontier Technologies' index, according to the latest UNCTAD report. The report applauds India's advancements, particularly in the realms of research and development (R&D) and industrial capacity.

Despite challenges, India's position underscores its potential to leverage not only its technical expertise but also governmental and private sector initiatives in the growth of AI and technological innovations. However, the report highlights that while some regions experience advancements, others face challenges related to AI's growing impact on traditional job sectors and economic inequality.

Globally, AI investments and infrastructure are highly concentrated in countries like the United States and China, although developing nations such as India and Brazil are making significant strides. The development of AI technologies holds promise for economic transformation, contingent on strategies to balance automation with job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)