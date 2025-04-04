Left Menu

India's Rise in Frontier Technology Readiness

India has climbed to 36th on a global index measuring readiness for frontier technologies, according to UNCTAD's 2025 report. The report highlights India's high ranking in R&D and industrial capacity, and notes significant AI investment. AI's growth could both revolutionize and disrupt labor markets across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 04-04-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 08:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has improved its rank to 36th out of 170 nations on the global 'Readiness for Frontier Technologies' index, according to the latest UNCTAD report. The report applauds India's advancements, particularly in the realms of research and development (R&D) and industrial capacity.

Despite challenges, India's position underscores its potential to leverage not only its technical expertise but also governmental and private sector initiatives in the growth of AI and technological innovations. However, the report highlights that while some regions experience advancements, others face challenges related to AI's growing impact on traditional job sectors and economic inequality.

Globally, AI investments and infrastructure are highly concentrated in countries like the United States and China, although developing nations such as India and Brazil are making significant strides. The development of AI technologies holds promise for economic transformation, contingent on strategies to balance automation with job creation.

