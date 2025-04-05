Left Menu

Texas Launches Investigation into Kellogg's 'Healthy' Claims

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has initiated an investigation into WK Kellogg, alleging the company falsely promotes its cereals as 'healthy' while using artificial colorings linked to health issues. Despite removing these additives in Canada and Europe, they remain in the U.S. products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:14 IST
Texas Launches Investigation into Kellogg's 'Healthy' Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Texas has initiated a probe into WK Kellogg, accusing the cereal maker of possibly flouting state laws by marketing its products as 'healthy.'

The state's Attorney General, Ken Paxton, cited concerns over the cereals' artificial food colorings, which research links to hyperactivity and obesity.

Paxton noted that WK Kellogg has removed these coloring agents in Canada and Europe but retains them in its U.S. offerings. The company has yet to respond to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025