Texas Launches Investigation into Kellogg's 'Healthy' Claims
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has initiated an investigation into WK Kellogg, alleging the company falsely promotes its cereals as 'healthy' while using artificial colorings linked to health issues. Despite removing these additives in Canada and Europe, they remain in the U.S. products.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:14 IST
Texas has initiated a probe into WK Kellogg, accusing the cereal maker of possibly flouting state laws by marketing its products as 'healthy.'
The state's Attorney General, Ken Paxton, cited concerns over the cereals' artificial food colorings, which research links to hyperactivity and obesity.
Paxton noted that WK Kellogg has removed these coloring agents in Canada and Europe but retains them in its U.S. offerings. The company has yet to respond to these allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Córdoba, Fortaleza, and Greater Manchester Win 2025 Partnership for Healthy Cities Awards
Christian Abégan: Championing Sustainable Food Systems and Healthy Diets with WFP
Arogya Dham: Pioneering India's Healthy Future
Kareena Kapoor Khan Embraces Healthy Aging with 'The Commonsense Diet'
Justice Department Drops Investigation into Texas AG Ken Paxton Amid Controversy