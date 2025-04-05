Texas Launches Investigation into Kellogg's 'Healthy' Claims

Texas has initiated a probe into WK Kellogg, accusing the cereal maker of possibly flouting state laws by marketing its products as 'healthy.'

The state's Attorney General, Ken Paxton, cited concerns over the cereals' artificial food colorings, which research links to hyperactivity and obesity.

Paxton noted that WK Kellogg has removed these coloring agents in Canada and Europe but retains them in its U.S. offerings. The company has yet to respond to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)