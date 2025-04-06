Left Menu

Massive Fraud Scandal Hits Nagpur Tech Firm

Seven employees of Hexaware Technologies in Nagpur have been charged with defrauding the company of Rs 4.83 crore. The fraud was uncovered during a routine quality check and involved issuing fraudulent refunds. A police investigation is underway under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Nagpur | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:10 IST
Alarming allegations of corruption have emerged from Hexaware Technologies in Nagpur, where seven employees are accused of defrauding the firm of Rs 4.83 crore. The allegations came to light during a regular audit conducted by the firm's quality assurance team. The accused allegedly manipulated the refund system, creating fake customer accounts to process unauthorized refunds without the return of faulty products, which is against company protocol.

The fraud reportedly took place over more than a year, between December 2023 and February 2025. According to police statements, the employees exploited system loopholes to siphon off company funds. The general manager discovered the scam following discrepancies found in an internal financial review.

A police case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. Investigations are ongoing to determine any further involvement or oversight by other employees or management. Hexaware Technologies has launched an internal review to ensure such breaches do not occur again, officials say.

