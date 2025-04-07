Left Menu

TAILG Revolutionizes Electric Two-Wheelers with V6 Motor Launch

TAILG, a leader in electric two-wheelers, unveiled its V6 flat-wire hub motor in March. The motor enhances power, range, and efficiency for electric scooters. TAILG partnered with Huawei for digital quality management and BYD for high-performance batteries. The company is expanding globally, showcasing models at the Canton Fair in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:19 IST
TAILG, a forefront player in the electric two-wheeler industry, has introduced its avant-garde V6 flat-wire hub motor on March 24, marking a significant leap in vehicle motor tech for this category.

This latest technological advancement, initially presented in Beijing and incorporated into China's 2025 version F52, aims to substantially boost power output, range, and energy efficiency. Alongside, TAILG unveiled the Tai-Link system to enhance vehicle intelligence and safety, offering a more user-friendly experience.

In collaboration with Huawei Cloud, TAILG is launching a digital quality management solution across R&D, production, and sales. Additionally, a partnership with BYD focuses on high-performance batteries and integrated safety systems. As the company's global outreach burgeons, TAILG will showcase 19 models at the 137th Canton Fair, a platform for foreign trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

