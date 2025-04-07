Left Menu

Global Market Turmoil: Trade War Fears Trigger Stocks Plunge

Asian share markets and U.S. stock futures suffered massive losses amid growing fears of a global trade war. Investors are increasingly betting on a possible recession and a U.S. interest rate cut. Analysts say the ongoing market sell-off reflects a broader uncertainty fueled by new U.S. tariffs.

Global stock markets, with Asian shares and U.S. stock futures leading the way, experienced a significant downturn on Monday. This decline is attributed to mounting fears of a worldwide trade war, forcing investors to brace for potential recessions and speculations of an impending U.S. rate cut as soon as May.

Monday's losses add to the previous two days' sell-off, which erased trillions from equity values. The sharp downturn followed the Trump administration's latest announcement of sweeping tariffs, heightening investor concerns and prompting a cautious approach within the markets.

Economic experts and market strategists globally are highlighting the perilous situation, suggesting that without some level of policy intervention or negotiation, volatility may persist. Many experts warn of continued liquidity issues and uncertainty unless there is a significant shift in U.S. trade policy stance.

