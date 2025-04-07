Left Menu

EKI Energy Ventures into 3D Printing with Tvasta Stake Acquisition

EKI Energy Services has acquired a minority stake in Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, a 3D printing expertise firm. The strategic move aims to broaden EKI's portfolio and secure sustainable returns. The deal's financial terms remain undisclosed, reflecting EKI's focus on efficiency and reduced material waste through technological integration.

  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, EKI Energy Services announced its acquisition of a minority stake in Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, marking a significant move into the 3D printing sector. While the financial terms were not disclosed, this acquisition is viewed as a strategic expansion for EKI.

Manish Dabkara, Managing Director of EKI, emphasized the potential of 3D printing to revolutionize industries by enhancing efficiency and cutting down material waste. This acquisition aligns with EKI's goals of diversifying its portfolio and ensuring sustainable returns.

Based in Madhya Pradesh, EKI is recognized as a global leader in developing and supplying carbon credits, a rapidly expanding market. The partnership with Tvasta represents a forward-thinking approach to combining environmental responsibility with business growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

