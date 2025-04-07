Unistring Tech Secures ₹22.98 Crore Defence Contract

Hyderabad's Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (UTS) has won a significant contract worth ₹22.98 crore from a Public Sector Undertaking under India's Ministry of Defence. This contract highlights UTS's rising prominence in delivering indigenous defence solutions.

The deal involves advanced sub-systems for critical defence platforms, leveraging UTS's expertise in electronic warfare, radar systems, and counter-drone technologies. Execution over the next year will ensure high-precision engineering and quality control to meet stringent defence requirements.

UTS's leadership expressed pride in securing this order, emphasizing its commitment to India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. This contract underlines UTS's pivotal role in enhancing India's defence capabilities and technological independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)