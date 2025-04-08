Black Box Strengthens Leadership with New CRO Appointment

Leading digital infrastructure firm Black Box® has announced the appointment of Jai Venkat as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the Americas. Venkat will lead the company's revenue strategy, aiming to drive growth and enhance account management across diverse industry verticals.

CEO Sanjeev Verma expressed confidence in Venkat's extensive experience in transformative sales leadership, which aligns with Black Box's strategic goals of refining market execution and deepening customer and partner relationships. Venkat's experience spans global roles at Allied Digital, Zones, DXC Technology, and others.

As Black Box advances in its growth trajectory, Venkat aims to introduce a customer-tailored sales approach to foster long-term client value. Black Box continues to be a key player in digital infrastructure solutions, providing services across multiple sectors internationally.

