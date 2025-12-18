Left Menu

Lufthansa's Ambitious Long-Haul Growth Strategy by 2026

Lufthansa aims for a 6% growth in passenger airline supply on long-haul routes by 2026. CEO Carsten Spohr describes plans to integrate more in the hub system while limiting short-haul expansion. The strategy supports an 8%-10% profit margin growth target by 2030, despite challenges with delivery delays.

Lufthansa, the German airline group, is projecting a noteworthy 6% supply growth in passenger airlines on its long-haul routes by 2026. The airline's CEO, Carsten Spohr, has emphasized receiving a new widebody plane every other week to support this expansion initiative.

With an eye on profitability, Lufthansa aims to internationalize its operations, targeting an 8%-10% rise in profit margins from 2028 to 2030. Though capacity growth will be restrained in shorter-haul flights as the company seeks efficiencies, spoilers—no pun intended—lie in expanding intercontinental routes.

Lufthansa plans to integrate further into its hub system, maintaining limited short-haul growth while bolstering its long-haul capacity, projecting an overall supply growth of around 3.5%—a slight decrease from its previous 4% prediction for 2026. Meanwhile, supply chain delays have hindered quicker progress, yet Lufthansa approaches 98% of its pre-pandemic supply levels.

