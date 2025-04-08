Meta Expands Teen Safety Measures on Social Media

Meta Platforms has announced the expansion of its safety measures for teenagers on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. The new rules require users under 16 to have parental permission to livestream or to unblur nudity in direct messages.

These adjustments are part of a broader effort to enhance online safety amid concerns over social media's impact on young people. Initially rolled out in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, the updates will soon be available to global users.

Meta's safeguards include setting teen accounts to private by default, blocking unwanted private messages, and limiting exposure to sensitive content. Over 54 million teen accounts have reportedly been set up since its teen account program was introduced.

(With inputs from agencies.)