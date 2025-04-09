Left Menu

Netcore Cloud Wins Google's 2025 Partner of the Year Award

Netcore Cloud has been awarded the 2025 Google Cloud Business Applications Partner of the Year for Emerging Industry. The accolade recognizes Netcore's innovative AI-driven personalization and marketing automation solutions that enhance customer engagement, retention, and revenue growth across industries by leveraging Google Cloud's AI capabilities.

Netcore Cloud, a renowned leader in marketing technology, has secured the prestigious 2025 Google Cloud Business Applications Partner of the Year Award, marking its significant contribution to the Emerging Industry. The award honors Netcore's strategic partnership with Google Cloud and its dedication to delivering AI-empowered, hyper-personalized user experiences on a massive scale.

By harnessing Google Cloud's advanced AI and machine learning tools, Netcore is revolutionizing customer engagement through real-time interactions and dynamic segmentation. Their approach has facilitated over 2 billion personalized customer engagements daily, boosting conversion rates by up to 30% and improving brand loyalty across diverse sectors.

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO of Netcore Cloud, expressed his pride in receiving the award, emphasizing the company's commitment to redefining customer engagement. As a Premier Level Partner in the Google Cloud ecosystem, Netcore is set to elevate marketing agility, driving innovative solutions that shape the future of customer experiences.

