Global Technology Summit 2025: Shaping the Future of Geo-Technology

The ninth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) will commence with an address by S Jaishankar. Scheduled for April 10-12, the summit will host over 150 speakers from 40 countries to discuss technology policy focused on innovation, resilience, and cooperation under the theme 'Sambhavna', meaning possibility.

New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:47 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to deliver the opening remarks at the ninth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS), India's premier dialogue on geo-technology, on Thursday. Co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India, this flagship summit will take place from April 10-12.

The summit serves as a platform for leaders from government, industry, academia, and civil society to shape global technology policies, with a primary focus on innovation, resilience, and international cooperation. This year's theme, 'Sambhavna', highlights the potential of emerging technologies to promote inclusive growth and enhance digital governance.

Featuring over 40 sessions with more than 150 speakers from around the world, GTS 2025 will address pressing challenges in tech, such as AI governance, cybersecurity, and space security. Additionally, the GTS Young Ambassadors Programme will empower students and young professionals to actively contribute to shaping the future of digital policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

