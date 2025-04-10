Left Menu

Tech Titans Rebound as Tariff Tensions Ease

The 'Magnificent Seven' tech stocks surged, gaining over $1.5 trillion in market value after a temporary pause on U.S. tariffs was announced. Despite these gains, the stocks have previously lost $3.4 trillion. This reprieve supports CFOs and COOs to resume AI-focused projects amid tariff uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 04:04 IST
Tech Titans Rebound as Tariff Tensions Ease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The tech sector witnessed a remarkable resurgence on Wednesday when President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on sweeping tariffs, propelling the 'Magnificent Seven' stocks to amass over $1.5 trillion in market value. Despite the resurgence, these stocks remain $3.4 trillion below their late 2024 peak, highlighting the impact of Trump's tariffs on tech giants.

Key figures in the tech industry view this pause as a critical window to reconsider AI infrastructure investments. Michael Ashley Schulman of Running Point Capital emphasized the importance of this tariff reprieve for CFOs and COOs to potentially resume AI-related expansion plans once stymied by trade obstacles typically involving Taiwan and South Korea.

Tech stocks such as Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft saw notable gains, contributing to a broader Nasdaq rally. However, as companies like Alphabet and Microsoft plan massive datacenter investments, market analysts closely scrutinize corporate budgets amidst uncertain trade dynamics. Trump's announcement to adjust tariffs, increasing those on China while easing elsewhere, continues to affect economic forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025