Ukraine's Air Defense Triumphs Against Drone Assault

During an overnight assault, Russia launched 145 drones against Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 85 drones, and 49 were deflected by electronic warfare countermeasures. Details about the fate of the remaining 11 drones were not provided.

In a significant overnight operation, the Ukrainian air force reported that Russia launched 145 drones in an attack effort on Thursday.

Ukrainian defenses intercepted 85 of these unmanned aerial vehicles, and an additional 49 were thwarted by sophisticated electronic warfare tactics.

Details about what happened to the remaining 11 drones have yet to be disclosed.

