Geoquest: Bridging Geotechnical Innovation with Global Ambitions

Geoquest, formerly known as Terre Armee, has announced a strategic rebranding to reflect its evolving focus on geotechnical and soil-structure solutions. The new name represents its commitment to innovation and global unity.

According to a company statement, the transition signifies Geoquest's intent to diversify operations and fortify its presence in geotechnical, geohazards, and hydraulic engineering sectors worldwide.

Somnath Biswas, Managing Director of Geoquest India, stated that the rebranding is designed to align the company's identity with its forward-thinking strategies and sustainable objectives.

