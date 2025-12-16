Gujarat Hosts Global Lions Forum, Showcases Leadership and Innovation

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel officially opened the Lions International ISAME-2025 Forum in Gandhinagar, underscoring the opportunity to showcase Gujarat's leadership and cooperation to a global audience. The 53rd ISAME Forum, hosted by the International Association of Lions Clubs, attracts participation from India, South Asia, and the Middle East, alongside delegates from countries such as the United States, Canada, and several regions across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the congregation of Lions members in the region synonymous with Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel reflects India's cultural ideals of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' meaning 'the world is one family.' He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determination to position India as a trustworthy global partner, focusing on human-centric development and the welfare of humanity through international collaboration.

Expressing optimism about the forum's impact, Patel highlighted the collaboration of leaders and innovators to steer service activities benefiting society's underserved sections. He emphasized the appropriateness of Gujarat as the forum's venue, citing the chance to assess the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals, and Lions' key service initiatives, with an eye towards future strategies.

Praising Lions International, Patel commended its role as a service and leadership guide, with its vast network of over 49,000 clubs in more than 200 countries. He highlighted Gujarat's leadership in industry and innovation, pointing out its advanced infrastructure and socio-economic progress as factors making it a prime investment location.

Notable attendees included Forum Chairman Pravin Chhajed, Lions International President AP Singh, senior BAPS saint Brahmavihari Swami, and Planning Committee Chairman Ramesh Prajapati.