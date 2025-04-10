Kerala's K-SMART Revolutionizes Local Governance
The Kerala government has rolled out the K-SMART mobile application across all three-tier panchayats, after its success in corporations and municipalities. This initiative aims to digitize public services, improve efficiency, and enhance transparency, significantly transforming local governance and access to essential services in the region.
Updated: 10-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:50 IST
In a move set to transform local governance, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the statewide expansion of the K-SMART mobile application.
The innovative platform, which digitizes public services, is now accessible across all 941 grama panchayats, 152 block panchayats, and 14 district panchayats, after proving successful in urban centers.
The initiative highlights the government's commitment to transparency, efficiency, and technological accessibility, significantly impacting the lives of Keralians.
