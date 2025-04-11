Left Menu

TVS Emerald Launches Innovative Mobile App to Simplify Home Ownership

TVS Emerald has introduced a mobile app named TVS Emerald Connect for Android users, aiming to enhance customer service by offering property information, transaction history, and construction updates. The app also provides a centralized hub for property documents and improves customer engagement in real estate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Real estate giant TVS Emerald is taking a digital leap with the launch of its new mobile application, TVS Emerald Connect, aiming to revolutionize customer service. The app, currently available for Android users, offers a comprehensive platform for easy access to property-related services.

According to the company, users can effortlessly access payment receipts, transaction history, and receive timely updates on construction progress, all through a user-friendly interface. This initiative marks a significant step in integrating technology with real estate services, providing clients a seamless home ownership journey.

CEO Sriram Iyer emphasized the company's legacy of trust and service, highlighting the app's role in setting new benchmarks in customer engagement. TVS Emerald Connect ensures a transparent, fulfilling home-buying experience, offering quick access to instalment plans and payment schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

