TVS Emerald Launches Innovative Mobile App to Simplify Home Ownership

Real estate giant TVS Emerald is taking a digital leap with the launch of its new mobile application, TVS Emerald Connect, aiming to revolutionize customer service. The app, currently available for Android users, offers a comprehensive platform for easy access to property-related services.

According to the company, users can effortlessly access payment receipts, transaction history, and receive timely updates on construction progress, all through a user-friendly interface. This initiative marks a significant step in integrating technology with real estate services, providing clients a seamless home ownership journey.

CEO Sriram Iyer emphasized the company's legacy of trust and service, highlighting the app's role in setting new benchmarks in customer engagement. TVS Emerald Connect ensures a transparent, fulfilling home-buying experience, offering quick access to instalment plans and payment schedules.

