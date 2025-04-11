Left Menu

New Insights into Stroke-Induced Incontinence and Esophageal Cancer Surveillance

Recent brain-imaging studies reveal potential therapies for post-stroke urinary incontinence. Meanwhile, a study questions the benefit of routine esophagus monitoring in Barrett’s esophagus patients. Findings suggest minimal benefit from regular endoscopies, especially for low-risk individuals, and open new possibilities for targeted therapies for stroke survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:34 IST
New research provides hope for stroke survivors struggling with urinary incontinence. Brain-imaging studies are shedding light on the neurological disruptions that follow a stroke, offering a pathway to potential therapies for bladder control restoration.

According to a report in Stroke, urinary incontinence affects up to 79% of stroke patients immediately and persists in nearly 40% one year post-stroke. Dr. Evgeniy Kreydin from USC emphasized the critical role of the brain in bladder regulation, noting how stroke can compromise nerve pathways crucial for urinary control.

In related health news, a study raises questions about the standard esophagus monitoring protocol for cancer prevention. Research published in Gastroenterology suggests minimal benefits from periodic endoscopic screenings for Barrett's esophagus patients, advocating for a more tailored approach to surveillance based on patient risk factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

