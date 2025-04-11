Left Menu

HCLTech and Google Cloud Unveil Cutting-Edge Agentic AI Solutions

HCLTech and Google Cloud have launched Agentic AI solutions designed to enhance business efficiency. Leveraging Google Cloud technology, these tools enable intelligent agent interaction across data and apps. The initiative focuses on creating industry-specific AI agents to improve decision-making and customer experience in competitive sectors.

Updated: 11-04-2025 16:35 IST
HCLTech in collaboration with Google Cloud has introduced a groundbreaking suite of Agentic AI solutions, specifically designed to enhance business efficiency and offer substantial value to enterprises.

The new solutions utilize Google Cloud's Agentspace and agentic framework to establish a cohesive platform, where intelligent agents, adept at reasoning, acting, and adapting, can efficiently interact with data and applications.

This partnership aims to aid enterprises in adapting swiftly to market dynamics and customer expectations through advanced AI agents, which minimize manual intervention, heighten decision-making, address issues proactively, and enhance overall customer experience and loyalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

