Trump Urges Onshore Manufacturing of Critical Tech

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has emphasized the need for the United States to manufacture critical technologies, such as semiconductors and laptops, domestically. This announcement came after the White House made exclusions on certain items from higher tariffs.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the U.S. secured significant investments from major corporations like Apple and Nvidia due to the President's directive. These companies are now working to swiftly relocate their production facilities to the United States.

The strategy is part of a broader effort to diminish U.S. dependence on China for essential technology components, aiming to bolster national security and economic resilience.

