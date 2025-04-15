Left Menu

Mounjaro's Impact: India's Booming Appetite for the Weight-Loss Drug

Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, has sparked significant interest following its India launch. Amid extensive patient inquiries, doctors report a shift from foreign and black market sources to local availability. The launch has intensified competition, especially with Novo Nordisk's impending entry and local generic manufacturers rising to the challenge.

Updated: 15-04-2025 01:19 IST
The launch of Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, in India has generated widespread attention and inquiries from patients eager to obtain the medication. Many Indian doctors have been inundated with questions about the drug, highlighting the growing demand for weight-loss solutions in the country.

As the U.S. pharmaceutical company enters the Indian market, it gains an edge over its Danish rival Novo Nordisk, which plans to introduce its obesity treatment, Wegovy, soon. Local weight-loss clinics report a significant increase in patient interest, influenced by the availability of Mounjaro domestically, which was previously sourced through foreign contacts or the black market.

Indian patients can now access Mounjaro at competitive prices, significantly cheaper than those on the black market. The introduction of Mounjaro, priced at $200 monthly for a weekly 5 mg dose, is likely to reshape the burgeoning weight-loss market in India, further driven by local manufacturers who are developing affordable alternatives.

