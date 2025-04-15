Katy Perry Blasts Off: Historic All-Female Spaceflight

Pop icon Katy Perry and five other pioneering women made history by launching into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket. This marked the first all-female space excursion since the pioneering days of space travel over sixty years ago.

Taking off from West Texas at 9:31 a.m. ET, the crew experienced the thrill of weightlessness as they journeyed to the brink of space. Their brief but momentous flight lasted roughly 11 minutes, capturing the attention of viewers worldwide.

Blue Origin, the space company helmed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, showcased this groundbreaking mission, underscoring advancements in gender diversity in space exploration. The successful return of the crew to Earth exemplifies new opportunities for women in the aerospace sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)