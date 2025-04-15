Left Menu

Saab Solidifies Commitment to India with New Hyderabad Development Centre

Saab has opened a new IT engineering and development centre in Hyderabad, India. This facility will enhance Saab's global product development. Initially staffed with Indian engineers, the centre will support software engineering, mechanical design, and contribute to India's self-reliant manufacturing aspirations in the defense sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:53 IST
Saab Solidifies Commitment to India with New Hyderabad Development Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Saab, a global leader in defense technology, unveiled a new IT engineering and development centre on Tuesday, situated in Hyderabad. The facility is set to boost Saab's global product development in specialized areas like advanced software engineering and mechanical design.

The initiative marks Saab's deepening engagement with India, enhancing their global development capabilities and underscoring India's role in Saab's strategic growth. Christian Kamill, Deputy Head of Mission at the Swedish Embassy in India, along with Jessica Oberg, CEO of Combitech, inaugurated the center.

This development aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative, leveraging local talent for global innovation. Initially staffed with a team of skilled engineers, the facility is expected to expand significantly, supporting both Saab's global programs and India's defense manufacturing ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025