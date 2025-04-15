Saab Solidifies Commitment to India with New Hyderabad Development Centre

Saab, a global leader in defense technology, unveiled a new IT engineering and development centre on Tuesday, situated in Hyderabad. The facility is set to boost Saab's global product development in specialized areas like advanced software engineering and mechanical design.

The initiative marks Saab's deepening engagement with India, enhancing their global development capabilities and underscoring India's role in Saab's strategic growth. Christian Kamill, Deputy Head of Mission at the Swedish Embassy in India, along with Jessica Oberg, CEO of Combitech, inaugurated the center.

This development aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative, leveraging local talent for global innovation. Initially staffed with a team of skilled engineers, the facility is expected to expand significantly, supporting both Saab's global programs and India's defense manufacturing ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)