Dottin and Deepti’s Dazzling Partnership Rescues UPW

A resilient performance by all-rounders Deandra Dottin and Deepti Sharma helped the UP Warriorz recover from a shaky start and reach a formidable total of 143 for 5 in their Women's Premier League clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday.

After a dismal beginning that saw UPW lose four quick wickets to slip to 50 for 5, Dottin and Deepti anchored the innings with a crucial 93-run partnership. Deepti remained unbeaten, scoring 45 off 35 balls, while Dottin ended on 40 from 37 balls.

The pair shifted gears in the latter stages, adding 67 runs in the final six overs. Key moments included Deepti's thrilling six off Nadine de Klerk and Dottin's strategic boundary hits against Shreyanka Patil, leaving UPW with a competitive score.

