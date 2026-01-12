Left Menu

Dottin and Deepti’s Dazzling Partnership Rescues UPW

In a remarkable comeback, seasoned all-rounders Deandra Dottin and Deepti Sharma turned the tide for UP Warriorz with a vital 93-run partnership, guiding their team to 143 for 5 after an early collapse against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:29 IST
Deepti Sharma

A resilient performance by all-rounders Deandra Dottin and Deepti Sharma helped the UP Warriorz recover from a shaky start and reach a formidable total of 143 for 5 in their Women's Premier League clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday.

After a dismal beginning that saw UPW lose four quick wickets to slip to 50 for 5, Dottin and Deepti anchored the innings with a crucial 93-run partnership. Deepti remained unbeaten, scoring 45 off 35 balls, while Dottin ended on 40 from 37 balls.

The pair shifted gears in the latter stages, adding 67 runs in the final six overs. Key moments included Deepti's thrilling six off Nadine de Klerk and Dottin's strategic boundary hits against Shreyanka Patil, leaving UPW with a competitive score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

