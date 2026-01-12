Strengthening India-Germany Alliances: Modi Calls for Resilient Cooperation

In a significant call for resilient cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the shared responsibility of India and Germany to fortify trusted supply chains. Addressing the India-Germany CEOs Forum, Modi described the partnership as 'seamless,' built on shared values and mutual trust.

During his remarks in Gandhinagar alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Modi highlighted the rapid global changes and the weaponization of dependence on critical technologies. He drew inspiration from Swami Vivekananda's teachings, emphasizing the need for nations to engage with the world confidently and responsibly.

With trade already surpassing USD 50 billion, Modi outlined plans for limitless economic collaboration, announcing joint efforts in strategic sectors and a focus on emerging technologies. He invited German companies to tap into the growing opportunities in India's expanding market sectors, including semiconductors, AI, and renewable energy.